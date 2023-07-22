Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $175.00. Approximately 86 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

Webco Industries Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.40 and a 200 day moving average of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.58 million for the quarter.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

