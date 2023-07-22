Wells Fargo & Company Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $75.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.45.

WRB opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

