WhiteCoin Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and $622.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00312703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

