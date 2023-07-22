WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.21-$4.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.21-4.45 EPS.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. WNS has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Institutional Trading of WNS

About WNS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

