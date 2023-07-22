WNY Asset Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $255.83 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.50.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.