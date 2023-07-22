Wrapped Everscale Hits One Day Volume of $71,144.79 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $71,144.79 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,087,801,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,090,577,293 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06057233 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $64,963.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

