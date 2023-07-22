Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.58 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $8.58 billion and approximately $23.39 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.08930383 USD and is up 10.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $21,531,921.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

