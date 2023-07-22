Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $30.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YELP. KeyCorp cut Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Trading Down 2.3 %

YELP opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 31.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.