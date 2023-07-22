Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.57. 2,819,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,530. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $256.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.71 and a 200-day moving average of $235.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.