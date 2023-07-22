Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

PM traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. 4,192,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.



