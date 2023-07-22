Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $26.83 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 220,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,785.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,059 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.80. 3,265,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.27. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.