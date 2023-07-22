Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.78. 3,348,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,844. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $235.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

