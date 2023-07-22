Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,109 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.65. 9,159,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,677,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. The firm has a market cap of $319.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

