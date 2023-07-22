Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,951 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 24,149,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,268,283. The company has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

