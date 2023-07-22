Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 20,979 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 41.4% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 251,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $426.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.88. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

