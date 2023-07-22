Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 54,604 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,604 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 9,898,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

