Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
Shares of CTIB stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.18.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.
Institutional Trading of Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
