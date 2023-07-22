Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.18.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Free Report ) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

