Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $517.51 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Zcash has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $31.69 or 0.00106231 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $517.51 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00029442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

