1,090 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,251,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,083. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.83.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.