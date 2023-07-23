1,619 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average is $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.