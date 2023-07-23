1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 131.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

