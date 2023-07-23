2,284 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 42.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.02. 161,796,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,661,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

