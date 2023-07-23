2,958 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $80.66 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

