42,296 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $484,452,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Navient Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

