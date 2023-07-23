4,315 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

