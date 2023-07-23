6,444 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,444 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in InMode by 279.1% during the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,767 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 47,682 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 2.8% in the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,237 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of InMode by 18.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,578 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.09. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

