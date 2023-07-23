6,623 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,736,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,069,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

