6,670 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.24.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

