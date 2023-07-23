7,164 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $294.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

