74,960 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,308,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $458.82. The stock has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

