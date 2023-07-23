AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $68.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. AAR has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

