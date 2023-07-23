Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 53 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $751.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.58. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

