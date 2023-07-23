Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 54.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,198,524 shares of company stock worth $23,619,741 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

