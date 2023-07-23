Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,086,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,441 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BKD stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

