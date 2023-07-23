Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $78.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

