Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 325,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 487,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

