Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 617 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.