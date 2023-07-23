Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4,630.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,172,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,092 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,275,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 813,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.95 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

