Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,098 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

