Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Achain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $190,515.37 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002218 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002920 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.