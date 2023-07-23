aelf Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $176.92 million and $5.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002216 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002339 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001014 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,629,690 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.