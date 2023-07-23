Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $897.42 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $897.42 million and approximately $35.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,794,018,715 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

