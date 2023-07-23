Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

