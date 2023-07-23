Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

