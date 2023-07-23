Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

