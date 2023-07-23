American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$60.79-61.85, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.59 billion.
AXP opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.87. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
