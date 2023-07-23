American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$60.79-61.85, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.59 billion.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.87. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.