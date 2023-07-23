American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.7 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

