American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234,524 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in American International Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after purchasing an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American International Group by 388.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 967,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 769,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

