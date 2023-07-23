Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81,438 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $511,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.82. 9,381,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,007. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.