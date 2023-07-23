Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.42.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $191.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.47. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $199.44.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

